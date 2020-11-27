Local sorority chapter highlights Lansing-area caregivers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In honor of ‘Caregivers Day’, The Delta Tau Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is highlighted Lansing-area sorority sisters as well as people in the community who care for others out of the kindness of their heart.

“We just want to give them this opportunity to show them that we love them, that there is hope, that we support them, and we want them to know that what they’re doing is really important,” said Chapter President Sharon Rogers.

The sorority put together a PowerPoint of the caregivers and those that they care for. They also sent out gifts to show how much their work is appreciated. Rogers said it’s especially important during these times to have people they trust to care for them.

“During these hard times of the Covid, you know, you can’t let any and everybody in your home and so for them to take care of their families, it’s bringing them closer together,” Rogers said adding, “The people who take care of family members in the nursing home, or the people who are taking care of our families that are in the hospital right now… how important are those people? And so we really want to let people know that we truly support them and celebrate them.”

Below is the PowerPoint put together by the sorority.