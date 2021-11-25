Local spots plan to offer a free meal to those who need it this Thanksgiving

LANSING. Mich. (WLNS) — Thanksgiving is a time of good food and reuniting with the ones we are grateful for, but a few community centers are offering free meals to those who need it.

Right here in the Capital city, the Cristo Rey Community Center is hosting a Thanksgiving drive-thru tomorrow afternoon, from noon to 2 p.m.

The menu is full of Turkey Day favorites, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, green bean casserole, milk, coffee and pie.

For more info, email development@cristoreycommunity.org

In Haslett, Blondie’s Barn will also be offering a free curbside meal from noon to 2 p.m.

A Facebook post from the breakfast, lunch and coffee bar says that all are welcome to come by and grab some food.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=292149982917802&set=pcb.292150039584463

The Kingdom of Life Ministries in Jackson will host a Feed Jackson Event from 11am-2am. The event is a drive-thru and will provide hot meals to those in need. Their address isis 1825 Spring Arbor Road Jackson, Michigan 49203

Portland VFW (in person) – Portland

Portland Community Fund Association

Free Thanksgiving Lunch

VFW 4090 and Auxiliary are hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch open to the community. All are welcome. We will be serving from noon on Thanksgiving day until 3:00, or until the food is gone. If you can’t get together with your loved ones this year, then head to VFW 4090’s main dining hall on November 25.

While VFW 4090 has been helping the Portland community for over 75 years, we couldn’t pull this one off on our own. We’d like to acknowledge Meijer. Their generous donation made this meal a reality. Thank you for being a good neighbor, and friend, to the Portland community!