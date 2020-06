East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) -- East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas has released the city's plan to address racial inequality following nationwide protests and activism surrounding police brutality and racism against the Black community.

“We categorically and unequivocally denounce racism, injustice and discrimination in all forms. We are committed to dismantling the systemic inequalities in City government and working with staff and the community to make East Lansing an inclusive, welcoming and affirming place to live, work, visit and do business," he wrote.