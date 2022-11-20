LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The UAW Local 602 Women’s Committee wants people to know that October isn’t the only time to spread awareness about breast cancer.

During the Women’s Holiday Expo Sunday, people were able to get a head-start on their Christmas shopping, all while supporting a good cause.

The fundraiser had food, vendors, a raffle and a bake sale.

“So we just wanted to do something to be able to continue to show people that support for making strides against breast cancer and the American Cancer Society, and allow for there to be opportunity to get your holiday shopping done at the same time,” said Danielle Hinton, the women’s committee co-chair.

The UAW Local 602 Women’s Committee says 100% of the proceeds are going towards “making strides against breast cancer.”