Local Veteran Remembers Soldiers Lost in Vietnam and How He Got Through Survivors Remorse

Sergeant Dennis Southey served in the U.S Army during Vietnam. He was there from 1967-69. During that time, Southey says 27,000 people died.

“On a daily basis, I’d see people die.”

Southey made it home, but many of the people he served with didn’t. For years survivors guilt weighed heavy on him. Depression and PTSD started to consume his life. He went from a successful entrepreneur to a custodian.

He decided to go to therapy, an act he credits for a new perspective on life.

“I owe it to them to live a full life as I possibly can because they can’t do it themselves but they gave me the freedom to do it.”

Southey was the Keynote speaker at the 25th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Glendale Cemetery.