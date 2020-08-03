UPDATE: 1 detained in relation to deadly shooting in Lansing

The scene of a homicide at the Pleasant Grove Plaza in Lansing

Reporter Brittany Flowers reports from the scene of the crime.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS): UPDATE (7:54 p.m.) – A person of interest is in custody in relation to the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead and another is in critical condition after gunfire rang out in Lansing.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Pleasant Grove Plaza. That’s along the 3400 block of Pleasant Grove Road in south Lansing. That’s near the intersection of Pleasant Grove and Holmes.

6 News crews saw several police cars at the scene and the area cordoned off by police tape.

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital. He may or may not survive.

They called out a dog to help track down a suspect, but they say the track didn’t work.

The case remains under investigation. 6 News has a reporter on the scene and we’ll have more tonight on 6 News at 11.