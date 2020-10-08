$11.9 Million in federal loans and grants going to rural Michigan communities

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

The Trump administration announces that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will now provide $11.9 million in loans and grants to assist communities across rural Michigan.

6 News has learned St. Vincent Hospital will use $1 million to address the problems of rural health professional shortages, particularly providing assistance to opioid and substance use disorder clinicians.

Dykhuis Farms in Allegan County will use $9 million to provide working capital due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Thomas Theatre Group in Dickinson County will use $1 million to operate three theaters that were closed for eight weeks and have been operating at reduced capacity since June.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar