$11.9 Million in federal loans and grants going to rural Michigan communities

LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

The Trump administration announces that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will now provide $11.9 million in loans and grants to assist communities across rural Michigan.

6 News has learned St. Vincent Hospital will use $1 million to address the problems of rural health professional shortages, particularly providing assistance to opioid and substance use disorder clinicians.

Dykhuis Farms in Allegan County will use $9 million to provide working capital due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Thomas Theatre Group in Dickinson County will use $1 million to operate three theaters that were closed for eight weeks and have been operating at reduced capacity since June.