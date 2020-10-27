$2.6 million headed to Durand for improvements to its Water System

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS)– Federal money is headed to Shiawassee County to help improve a municipal water system.

Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development announced that the City of Durand will receive funding for improvements to its water system.

“This funding from the Department of Agriculture will allow the City of Durand to replace its outdated watermain and update its water system for residents,” said Congressman John Moolenaar.

The $2,605,000 loan was made by the Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The program provides funds to eligible rural areas to build or make improvements to drinking water systems, for sanitary sewage disposal, and for storm water drainage.



