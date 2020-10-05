2020 National Fire Prevention Week- “Fire is everyone’s fight”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —According to a study done in 2019 by the National Fire Protection Association, local fire departments in the U.S. responded to an estimated 1.3 million fires last year- with over 3,600 deaths.

Last October 3 young Lansing boys lost their lives in a tragic house fire. 8-year-old Juan, 5-year-old Romero, and 3-year-old Manalo Zavala- a tragic story that many in the Lansing area still mourning.

East Lansing fire Capt. James Ladiski said anytime they know someone is stuck in a fire- it’s always the same emotion.

” If someone is trapped inside the first emotion is what do we have to do to get inside and to get them out.”

President Michael McLeieer of E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety said we must consider what we can do going forward, “the first thing anyone should do is get everyone out of the home and call 911 and let the professionals put that fire out.”

This year for fire safety week the focus is cooking safety and letting people know, “fire is everyone’s fight.” McLieer said. Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires. With many at home due to COVID-19, taking prevention while cooking is key.

“Avoid distractions such as using electronic devices, telephones, even if someone comes to the door, turn that burner off, turn that heat source off to make sure we prevent the fire from occurring,” said McLeieer.

With more children home using distance learning, McLieer said if your child does know how to cook, always supervise them in the kitchen- even if they’re using the microwave.

“It’s important that we make sure that, that child is mature enough, and that if you are going to have them cook, or use the microwave, make sure that you are using close supervision,” said McLieer.

Fire is everyone’s fight and E.S.C.A.P.E. wants everyone to be prepared. You can always find fire tips on our website under the Safety For You Tab at WLNS.Com