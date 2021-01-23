6th case of B.1.1.7 variant found in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has learned about another case of the B.1.17 variant.

It was detected in a Wayne County resident and among people associated with the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. This is the 6th case of the variant in Michigan. The other five cases are in Washtenaw county.

MDHHS identified a variant case in an adult male who lives in Wayne County through a specimen sent to the department’s Bureau of Laboratories. The laboratory also detected the variant in specimens from two adult females associated with the U-M, which previously had three B.1.1.7 cases identified.

The symptoms are similar to the symptoms Americans are familiar with such as fever, cough, chills, etc.

“The new variant is present in Michigan and we are at risk of seeing more spread of COVID-19. Everyone should do their part to end this pandemic. Get tested if you have been exposed, have symptoms, or have recently traveled to an area with a new variant spreading,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS.

The big difference between the new B.1.1.7. variant and Covid-19 is that the new variant is more contagious.

This variant is estimated to have first emerged in the UK during September 2020.