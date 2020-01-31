911 Emergency Line outages reported statewide

WLNS – 911 emergency lines are down statewide, according to Clinton County officials.

Some areas are experiencing intermittent access to full 911 operations while others are in full outage.

Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office say the outage is a result of potential complications with routine maintenance done by Michigan’s vendor.



Mid-Michigan counties affected by the outage include: Eaton, Jackson, Clinton, Hillsdale, Ionia and Livingston counties.

Residents in these areas are advised to contact law enforcement for all emergencies through the numbers provided below until full service is restored.



Eaton County: 517-543-3510

Jackson County: 517-787-7911

Clinton County: 989-224-6792

Hillsdale County: 517-439-9913

Ionia County: 616-527-0400

Livingston County: 517-543-3510

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as we learn more.