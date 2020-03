GENOA, (Italy) – According to CNN, Italica Grondona , a 102-year-old Italian woman has recovered from the coronavirus after spending more than 20 days in the hospital.

Grondona left the hospital on March 26 and will now spend time recovering in a care home. “I don’t know what her secret is, but I know she is a free and independent woman,” her nephew Renato Villa Grondona told CNN.