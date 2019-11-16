A hunter killed in Bath Twp. one year ago will be honored in vigil tomorrow

BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS)– November 16th, 2019 will mark one year since 68-year-old Chong Yang was killed while hunting in Clinton County.

Yang was fatally shot while hunting on public land last year. Police say he was found without his gun or backpack and had been shot in the head.

Tomorrow a vigil will be held at Wiswasser Park in Bath Twp. starting at 5 p.m.

Joseph Yang, a spokesperson for the Yang family and distant cousin, says they hope this vigil reminds the community that they still don’t have justice.

“We’ve pretty much been at a stand still since last year on the 16th so, we’re hoping that this will re-energize everybody, and whether it’s public support or private support that it will start moving the needle a little more in the direction of finding out what happened to Mr. Yang,” said Joseph Yang.

The family encourages the public to come and support.