“A little box of joy” Survivor Strong organization sends care packages across the country

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Right now, some survivors of sexual violence and going to be delivered something very special from the Lansing based organization, Survivor Strong.

Survivor Strong care package

The organization started sending out care packages to survivors who wanted them.

“We wanted to find a way to show up for survivors and let them know that we that we see them and that we support them and it’s okay for them to take time to take care of themselves,” said Executive Director of Survivor Strong, Amanda Thomashow.

They just started sending them out during the pandemic.

“When we were no longer able to do our self care sessions in person, we were trying to figure like what would be a great way to continue to encourage our survivors to take care of themselves,” Thomashow added.

Every box is completely free and personalized to whoever is receiving it.

“We have people that are really passionate about music so we like to incorporate musical things and other people that like arts and crafts so we put little arts and crafts, we’ve got some writers so we like to have notebooks and things and we just….we care,” said Thomashow.

Thomashow is a survivor herself. “if going through the criminal legal process taught me anything, it taught me that there’s a huge opportunity in our community to show up for survivors,” she said.

It’s more than just items though, there’s a lot more to these little packages…”you’re going to use like the bath bomb that’s in the care package, you’re going to light the candle and every time you do those things, you’re going to remember that you’re not alone and people care for you,” Thomashow added.

The Survivor Strong team is sending another bundle of packages out Monday.

Thomashow says they send them out every four months or so. “If we can do just one little thing once a quarter to remind them that all of that to happened to them, and any disclosures they made, any reports they made, anything they didn’t talk about…. it does matter, we think it matters, and that’s what these are all about,” she added.