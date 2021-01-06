An uptick in homicides during the year 2020

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- The city of Lansing saw more than 20 homicides last year, that included a 4-year old, an 8-year-old, and a 17-year-old, a total number of 21 cases.

These violent numbers have nearly doubled from 2019 and more than half of those victims saw their lives end because of a bullet. And guns have also been a big issue this past year.

“We saw well over a 25% increase in stolen guns. This year they seized a record number of illegal firearms directly from the hands of criminals. and it was well over 150 guns,” said Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green.

But it is not just in Lansing, numbers have gone up across the country in homicides, and in the month of November, the city of Lansing saw its most cases.

“A record increases in murders this past year. 21 people were killed due to senseless violence in the city. With that in mind, we send prayers out to the family members that lost loved ones,” said Green

Lansing police said violent crimes, in general, went up last year. A number that it hopes to lower through numerous crime initiatives and by increasing its presence in the community.

“We lost our ability because of COVID-19 to engage with our community. And so, in 2021 we need to prioritize our community engagement efforts,” said Green

The department says having a good relationship with the community will help them solve more cases and lower crimes, but both have to work together.