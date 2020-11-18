Are the kids alright? How to spot anxiety and depression in your children

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) More than a third of American have expressed COVID-19 related anxiety and depression, according to Hartford Healthcare, and children are not exempt.

Stephanie Lee, is a social worker who sees kids K-12, she says about 10 out of the 15 children she speaks with, are struggling.

“They have feelings just like adults, right? It doesn’t always come out the same way.”

So how does depression and anxiety present itself in kids? Lee says, the main indicator is changes in behavior.

“Gabriel…he loves to go fishing, which I did notice he stopped fishing so much and so I was like, well what’s going on?” says Melik Brown father of four.

Brown is often seen on 6 News during his Lansing Made segments. He noticed a slight changes in the behavior of his older two.

“You know its kind of like this blank stare of like, can I go back to my room now because I don’t want to be here.”

Lee says, withdrawal may seem like average teenage woes, but if the behavior is new, it’s something to look into. Other signs of depression and anxiety, short temper, consistent nightmares, and constant physical complaints like headaches and body aches.

If you notice your child, at any age is showing these symptoms. Lee says it will help to give your kids as much of a routine as possible, like getting dressed and having breakfast. Do family activities like going for walks or playing board games and communicate by sharing your feelings first.

“Like saying I’m having a really bad day and this is what I’m going to do.”

But if your child is expressing any signs of self harm or talks of suicide seek medical help immediately.