Are you behind on your rent or mortgage? There is help, and community leaders want you to use it!

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Governor Whitmer’s executive order suspending evictions during the coronavirus pandemic has expired, but millions of people are still financially struggling and thousands are at risk of losing their homes.

According to Census data reports, 43% of people in Michigan can not pay rent.

“People are getting their eviction notices and they are just really frightened,” says Sharon Dade the director of Holy Cross Services.

In Ingham County alone, nearly 20,000 people are at risk of losing their homes, which is an extra hazard during a global pandemic.

Capital Area Housing Partnership executive director, Rawley Van Fossen says “We’re hearing from our public health officials that the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to self quarantine to social distance in your home so right now we have two layers competing against each other.”

The Eviction Diversion Program was created to help. $50 million is being spread statewide to prevent people from becoming homeless. The program requires a joint effort from renters and landlords.

Landlords must agree to waive all late fees, and take off ten percent of what the tenant owes, but on the flip-side they will receive the full lump sum of back-pay within 10 days after an agreement is reached.

The program also assist people with their mortgages, no matter the salary.

“This can be a shameful process when someone is going through an eviction, but we’re able to help more people than we’ve ever been able to help before so please reach out and ask for the help.”

To learn more about the program email evictions@hccsnet.org or call the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (517) 373-8370. If you live in Ingham County, call (517) 657-8145