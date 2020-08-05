Big Ten releases new all-conference football schedule

The Big Ten has released an all-conference football schedule for the fall. The Big Ten decided to cancel all non-conference games because of the COVID crisis. The new schedule is as follows.

Michigan State will play:

September 3-5 – Minnesota (home)

September 12 – Maryland (away)

September 19 – Northwestern (home)

September 26 – Penn State (away)

October 3 – Michigan (away)

October 10 – Bye week

October 17 – Ohio State (home)

October 24 – Rutgers (home)

October 31 – Iowa (away)

November 7 – Indiana (home)

November 14 – Bye week

November 21 – Nebraska (away)

If the season is played, it would Michigan State’s first under coach Mel Tucker.

Just don’t expect fans to pack Spartan Stadium. MSU says it will cut capacity by as much as 80% to keep fans safe and avoid spreading the disease.

The University of Michigan isn’t even selling general admission tickets. Only students and season ticket holders will even be eligible to attend games – and even then, not all of them.

