Bottle return facilities reopen across Michigan

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Starting today, Michigan residents will have more options on where they can return their bottles and cans.
The Michigan Treasury Department says all grocery stores, gas stations, and other retailers must reopen their bottle return facilities and resume the collection of returnable bottles and cans to refund outstanding deposits.
Retailers are allowed to limit the number of bottles returned, establish special hours of operations, and periodically close return facilities as needed for cleaning and supply management.
Before heading out to return bottles and cans, it’s recommended you contact your local retailer to check hours.