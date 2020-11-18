Businesses not complying with 3-week order could be shut down

Ingham County, MICH (WLNS)– The Ingham County Health Department says those who do not comply with the epidemic order will be shut down and could even lose their license.

The department says when it comes to gatherings, the order allows people from two separate households to gather with no more than 10.

Enforcing it at homes may be harder and is essentially going to be your personal responsibility, but for bars and restaurants it is different.

“All of the places that it is easiest for us to enforce, restaurants and bars are one of them. Because as a health department we license restaurants and bars,” said Health Officer Linda Vail of Ingham County.

She says keeping track of them is their job and if any do not comply with the 3-week pause the department will take action accordingly.

“If we find a problem with their actions or breaking rules or not doing things in compliance or whatever, then we have the ability to close them down, we have the ability to bring them in for formal and informal hearings,” said Vail.

If anyone sees or knows of businesses or any other social gatherings that go against the new epidemic order, they are asked to email a tip to CoronaVirus@ingham.Org