Cannabis company delivering products to customers during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With many businesses having to close their stores due to Covid-19 concerns, companies are finding ways to bring their products to their customers.

Freddie’s recreational and medical marijuana company, based in Flint, started delivering their products to people’s home across the state.

“We’re trying to expand everywhere, we’re trying to go into Wayne and even the Detroit, which it seems like they have plenty of dispensaries, but they don’t have a Freddie’s,” said owner of Freddie’s, Barry Goodman.

The company has delivered to Grand Rapids, with plans of delivering in Lansing, northern Oakland County and more. So far, it’s been a success.

“We had 67 deliveries going to Grand Rapids in one day,” said Goodman.

Customers can’t walk into Freddie’s, but they can still roll-up curbside to pick up their products.

“Hopefully in a couple of weeks with safe distancing and other social distancing and other requirements of the state we’ll hopefully open our store again,” said Goodman.

Collin James is a delivery driver for Freddie’s and said so far customers have been happy.

“There’s a lot of counties that don’t have a lot of recreational or medical shops opened up and since we are medical and recreational, we are able to deliver to anyone as long as you are 21 with a valid ID,” said James.

If you aren’t in the Flint area and planning to order… “the local deliveries are $6 delivery charge, but to Lansing or anywhere else w go out state, it’s a $200 minimum order and the delivery is free,” said Goodman.