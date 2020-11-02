City of Jackson closing all departments on Election Day, except for clerk’s office

JACKSON, Mi. (WLNS) — City officials from Jackson are wanting to remind its residents that City Hall will be closing most of its services on Tuesday in order to help with the election.

This means for election day all departments, except for the clerks office, will be closed.

Officials say, the change is meant to help limit the capacity of City Hall and shift all efforts toward the election. They also cite having less people in the building on Election Day will also alleviate some capacity and COVID-19 concerns.

City officials say, if you’re not voting in person, there is an absentee ballot drop box outside the front entrance of City Hall and a drop box inside the city clerk`s office.

All departments will return to normal on Wednesday.