Community honors Michigan State athlete who was killed in a shooting

Twice a week, Cupid helps put smiles on children's faces, many of them affected by Autism.

"You don't usually see a horse this young, that is that in tune to these kids and he is just always there for them. It's just this strong strong connection that they have." Said Madison Berridge, Owner, and Trainer.

16-year-old Maggie has a real connection with Cupid and her brother says it really makes a difference."When she comes here, it's a place where she doesn't have to worry about anything. No anxiety. She comes rides the horse and does her thing." Said Mitch Nylander, Brother.

Cupid gives the kids confidence.

"This time last year Maggie was afraid to hold the lead rope, she was afraid to walk the horse, she would get on for 10 minutes and then ask to get off. Now Maggie will ride for an hour, she wants to keep going." Berridge said.

But just 2 weeks ago, Cupid was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

"It was devastating news, we weren't really sure what we were going to do. I was devastated because of the kids." Berridge said.

Treatment will cost around $10,000, so the community is rallying around him.

They have already raised $3,000.

"I was overwhelmed with the generosity in just how people all over our community. Family, friends, people you don't even know just make these donations because they want to see these kids having the services they need." Berridge said.

In the meantime, Cupid will keep doing his part in helping kids.

"The confidence, the verbal skills, the fine motor skills, gross motor skills. Where they can carry that over into real life and get the confidence. Having a place to go that is safe, that is happy and encouraging. It's huge for the growth of these kids." Berridge said.