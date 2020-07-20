Community honors Michigan State athlete who was killed in a shooting

A 19-year-old Michigan State University Michigan athlete died in a gas station shooting around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
“He tried to do everything that was right and it’s just unfortunate that a tragedy had to happen.” Said Xavier Odom, Teammate.
Tony Martin was only a freshman.
Before becoming a Spartan, he won the state championship in the long jump in 2018 and 2019.
“He was always there, always competitive, always trying to do his best. Always trying to learn.” Said Yolanda Johnson, Coach.
Teammates, talking about the moments they shared with Tony.
“He said some funny stuff, even when I was just cutting his hair in the dorms. Ya know just fooling around listening to some NBA Young Boy.” Said Odom
Some people are still in shock.
“For 3 hours I just laid and stared at the wall, I couldn’t imagine a mother going through this.” Said Johnson.
“Knowing we’re the same age, knowing he is a teammate of mine. We were just talking a week ago and now he’s not here anymore. Him having a son, now his son has to grow up without his dad.” Said Peirre Brown, Teammate.
Releasing balloons in his honor.
“I told him to fly high and keep putting that smile on my face honestly.” Said Odom.
Saginaw Police say they have no suspects in custody.
