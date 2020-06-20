Community leaders gather to discuss racial inequality issues in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Many gathered at the former Black Child and Family Institute building in Lansing to discuss racial inequality issues here in Mid-Michigan.

“We have just gathered together to say enough is enough, and we all have to roll up our sleeves and find creative ways to address these gaps and these inequalities in our community,” said State Representative, Sarah Anthony.

Anthony says this is the first of many conversations on how to tackle systemic racism in the area and nothing would really be planned out today, besides that they do plan on taking action.

Community leaders from around Mid-Michigan were invited to gather. Black business owners, sorority and fraternity members, elected city and state officials and many more.

“I think it’s important for us to look at this from a multi faceted perspective right? So we have African American business owners, elected officials everyone plays a little bit of a role to tackle this thing,” said Anthony.

Lansing City Council member, Brian T. Jackson, added that he thinks this is a good first step.

“I think we’re the first people who kind of have to like take the steps on making the change and at least saying what we want to see happen,”

Many decided to pick the former Black Child and Family Institute building because they say it’s a staple in the community. Founder of the institute, Barbara Roberts Mason says there are a lot of “BCF” kids, and is happy to see the location be used as a spot to start these conversations of change.

“When you get a lot of leaders together you are able to see that something’s happened and if people have the same mindset they may have different approaches to resolving some issues but if the goal is the same we can work together,” said Roberts Mason.

Todd Duckett, who attended today’s event says many people said the same thing, but in their own ways and it was inspirational to see everyone’s passion.

“That’s what this is about, it’s how can we add what we are, who we are as a collective and be unified and take the one voice, take that one step towards creating solutions, towards creating a better day,” said Todd Duckett.