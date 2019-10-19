Community mourns death of former Michigan Governor William Milliken

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan’s 44th governor, William G. Milliken, passed away at 97 years old earlier today.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle, reporters and people from all around Michigan went to Twitter to mourn the loss of Milliken and agreed that it’s a lost for the entire state.

From former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to current Governor Gretchen Whitmer to people on both sides of the aisle, people described Milliken as a statesman, a gentleman, a friend and someone who is leaving a legacy.

Milliken’s time in office is still lingering around the state today. In 1976, voters passed the $.10 bottle deposit bill in hopes to increase recycling and reduce landfills.

In 1977, Lake Erie was considered ‘dead’ because of pollution. From phosphates to high levels of algae, Toledo was forced to cut off water supply from the lake. Milliken signed a law to limit the amount of phosphates in laundry detergent, which helped Erie recover.

Milliken’s funeral information has not yet been released.