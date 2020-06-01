Many protestors broke windows and damaged several businesses downtown.
Many of the people we spoke with were still cleaning up the mess from last night.
Ruthann is the owner of Barberrettes on Washington Square.
The shop’s windows got smashed from the protest.
She thought her store was going to be fine.. because the police were in the area.
Ruthann was surprised when she came in and saw what happened.
She’s trying to stay positive, especially since her salon is still shutdown by the state due to COVID-19.
“I have to look at the benefit of that. At least were closed for now..so I can try to get this repaired 2:54 some people who have less than nothing in Minneapolis. Their entire lives were burned to the ground in a night. So for me to have to suffer a couple of smashed windows. I have to say I’m fortunate.” Said Ruthann Campos, Owner
Other business owners say it is disheartening because many of them were already struggling to survive.
Community reacts to the aftermath of the protest
