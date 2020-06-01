Community reacts to the aftermath of the protest

People I spoke with had a mix of emotions after what happened last night, from anger to helplessness and overall sadness.



6 News talked with someone who was at the protest from start to finish, she says in the beginning things were peaceful.



Everyone came together for one purpose, she says things took a turn for the worse–when someone drove their car into a crowd.

She wasn’t surprised.



“People want to see a change and a message is a message. You see everyone is upset, you see everyone is hurt. Maybe it is time to do something about it.” Said Bee Pops, Protestor.



Another protestor who was helping clean up the streets this morning tells me she is heartbroken to see the city she loves in shambles.



“When I was at the protest earlier yesterday, it was very peaceful. This all didnt start down until about 4 o clock and by that time I was home watching the live feeds. I cried, because I love this city, I love my city.” Said Amanda, Protestor.