Consumers Energy seeking military veterans for linework

JACKSON, Mi. (WLNS) – Officials with Consumers Energy are now recruiting military veterans with electric experience to join its new basic electric line worker apprentice program, they say, pays $35 per hour — following 10 days of free training.

Officials say, electric line work is physically challenging and requires a lot of discipline, which is found in veterans.

The energy provider is recognized as a Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency gold-level workplace and ranks 3rd in the state in the Military Times best for vets employers 2020 list.

Interested military veterans with documented electrical experience can get more information at WWW.ELECTRICLINESBOOTCAMP.COM