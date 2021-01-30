COVID prompts MSU to confine students to dorms

Spooked by what they describe as a “rapid increase in COVID-19 positivity rates” since welcoming students back to campus for the spring semester, Michigan State University is expecting students to remain in their dorms except for limited circumstances – and that they could be suspended or expelled if they don’t follow the rules.

It’s part of a plan for what officials call “enhanced physical distancing”.

Students who live on campus are being told to remain in their rooms except for:

Picking up meals

Attending an in-person class

Conducting research or going to work

Testing for COVID

Getting medical care

Outdoor exercise with “two people or fewer”

Accessing secure internet

Students are not allowed to have visitors in their rooms, either.

The new rules take effect tonight at midnight and continue through February 13th.

In a letter sent to students on Saturday, MSU officials say students who don’t comply with the “directive” could be tossed from on-campus housing and even suspended or expelled from the university – without getting a refund.

The school will also reduce the house at residence hall service centers, close all lounges and public seating areas, and only respond to emergency maintenance requests. Laundry rooms and computer labs will remain open, but with capacity limits that will be enforced.