Dart Container lays off 65 workers from mid-Michigan headquarters, more across the company

Dart Container announced plans to lay off workers across its North American operations, including 65 people from its headquarters in Mason.

The company says the cuts add up to about 6 percent of Dart’s administrative and sales staff worldwide and less than 1 percent of its total workforce.

Dart is best known for making foam, paper, and plastic products – most of them cups, containers, plates and utensils. It also makes the ubiquitous “red Solo cup” after purchasing the Solo Cup Company in 2012.

“The decision to adjust our corporate and sales workforce was very difficult and painful, but one that was necessary to ensure the continued success of Dart well into the future,” said Dart CEO Jim Lammers in a press release. “Today was tough – certainly for those who left, and their fellow coworkers.”

The release says the cuts were made “to align administrative and sales staffing with current customer demands and support the company’s future strategy and direction” and that the workers were released were offered a severance as well as help with health care and finding new jobs.

According to its website, the company has more than two dozen manufacturing and distribution centers in 14 states – including facilities in Holt as well as its headquarters in Mason. They also have five international locations in Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

Coincidentally, the company was the subject of a long profile in the New York Times on Monday – one day before the layoffs were announced. The article says about 15,000 people work at Dart.

The article focused in large part on how the company planned to deal with its products – which critics say is made of material that is unfriendly to the environment and that some cities and states banned or have moved to ban. The article said that Dart was challenging such bans ” directly and aggressively.”

In today’s statement, Lammers said ““Dart is focused on providing thoughtfully designed, sustainable packaging that gives people the freedom to safely enjoy the food and drinks they love, wherever and whenever they want.” He went on to say that the company is investing in innovation and experimenting to make its products more sustainable.

