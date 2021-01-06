Do you know the signs of human trafficking?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaims January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month. She is asking Michiganders to report anything that could point to a case of trafficking. But do you know what that would even look like? Back in 2018, 6 News aired a special story highlighting how police and businesses are working to make sure everyone is alert to the signs of trafficking in their every day lives. The information is still important today.

If you know anything about a case of human trafficking, or if you or someone you know is a victim, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center. https://humantraffickinghotline.org/ That number is 888-373 -7888. It’s a help line that’s available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.