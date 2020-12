LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) The Lansing Police Department is asking for the publics help identifying a suspect in a recent burglary.

LPD says the crime took place on the 200 block on South Larch St. in Lansing. Even though the suspects face is covered, police are hoping someone will recognize the clothing.

If you know anything, please contact LPD (517) 483-4600.