LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Turn up the heat! Hissho Sushi is teaming up with Cheetos to deliver a flamin’ hot roll.

The fire and ice fusion has spicy imitation crab, avocado, cream cheese and cucumber on the inside wrapped in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The rush of heat is then topped with hot mayo and oil.

You can taste the heat treat at Hissho Sushi’s around the Country.