LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Fall is here and the temperature is dropping and Old Man Winter is knocking on our doors. Today is the last day for qualified homeowners or renters to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit.
It’s designed to help senior citizens and those who are low income or disabled.
If you would like to apply for help, click here.
Do You Need Help Staying Warm this Winter?
