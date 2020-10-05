DTE Energy Offers $13 Million to Struggling Customers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– If you are a DTE Energy customer and are struggling to pay your bills, help is on the way.

The Detroit-based utility has pledged $13 million to help its customers keep the lights and heat on amid the covid-19 pandemic.

Officials with DTE announced Monday, that money will be handed out to non-profits and community based programs across the state. Customers are also eligible to apply for direct assistance themselves.

The assistance is available based on income level.

Customers who would like to learn more can call 1-800-477-4747 or visit https://dteenergy.com/covid19.