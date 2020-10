EAST LANSING, Mich. – (WLNS)

The East Lansing City Council approves an extension of the on-going emergency declaration and the requirement of masks downtown.

The extension was motioned by council member Ron Bacon and then approved unanimously.

Mayor Aaron Stephens said during the meeting that he believes this is the right path moving forward.

The new extension of the state of emergency and mask order in downtown East Lansing is set to expire on October 31.