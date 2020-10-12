East Lansing Clerk extends hours ahead of election

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— In an effort to best serve voters in the community, the East Lansing City Clerk’s office and satellite City Clerk’s office will have expanded hours leading up to the November 3, 2020 General Election.

Community members can register to vote and apply/receive absentee voter (AV) ballots at both locations.

The City Clerk’s main office, located inside East Lansing City Hall (410 Abbot Road), will have the following expanded hours leading up to Election Day: • Saturday, Oct. 17: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The satellite City Clerk’s office, located at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (819 Abbot Road), will have the following expanded hours leading up to Election Day:

• Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Those with a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID can register to vote online at mi.gov/Vote through Oct. 19. After that, eligible voters must register to vote in person with proof of residency at the City Clerk’s main office or satellite office during regular business or expanded hours. Regular business hours for the City Clerk’s main office are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and regular business hours for the satellite City Clerk’s office are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Community members are reminded that any registered voter may now request an AV ballot with no reason required. The last day to have an AV ballot mailed is Friday, Oct. 30 and the last day a registered voter can apply for an AV ballot and have it issued in person is Monday, Nov. 2 by 4 p.m. Those registering to vote on Election Day will have the opportunity to receive and vote an AV ballot in person at the East Lansing City Clerk’s office.

An AV ballot application and additional election information can be found at www.cityofeastlansing.com/elections.

Applications can also be requested at the City Clerk’s office.

Community members with questions can call the City Clerk’s office at (517) 319-6914