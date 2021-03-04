East Lansing eases outdoor gatherings restrictions

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Health Department issued an executive order that would ease outdoor gathering restrictions and allow groups of 15 people. This order replaces an order from October that restricted outdoor gatherings to 10 people.

The order goes into effect tomorrow, March 5th.

According to a press release from the health department, this ease in restrictions is due to the state also relaxing some of it’s orders.

Here is a map of the restricted area:

Ingham County Health Department map

“Covid-19 cases are decreasing, but we are still seeing higher numbers in certain areas of East

Lansing. With sports and Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations on the horizon, it is critical to keep social

gatherings small,” said Vail. “We are making excellent progress in fighting COVID-19 but do not want

to take steps backward.”

According to the health department, people ages 20-29 years old account for 30 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Ingham County since the pandemic began.

If you have more than 15 people at an outdoor gathering in designated areas of East Lansing, you might face a civil infraction and a fine of 500-hundred dollars from the city. You may also face a misdemeanor and a fine of up to 200 dollars from the county.

To see the full order, click here.