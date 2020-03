FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Residents of East Lansing now have until July 30th to file their local income taxes.

The city pushed back its filing deadline after the federal government moved “tax day” from April 15th to July 15th.

The new East Lansing deadline is July 30th.

As of Monday, March 23rd, the city of Lansing’s filing deadline remains April 30th.

6 News has also asked the Michigan Department of Treasury whether it plans to change the state deadline. We are waiting to hear back.