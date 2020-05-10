‘Everyone’s Essential Relief Telethon’ helps to pay people’s bills

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michael Karl is the founder of the Cardboard Prophets and is used to helping those in need, so in a time when people are struggling, Karl knew he could do something to help.

Karl hosted the third ‘Everyone’s Essential Relief Telethon’ Saturday night, to help people with their bills.

“This Covid-19 has been a struggle and I just want to help as many people as I can,” said Karl.

Karl, was able to pay bills and help with essentials for 365 people and it was all possible with the help of people’s generous donations.

“If they send me their bill or co-pay bill or you know their consumers or Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL), I’m paying them… I mean as much as I can! If I run out of money, I run out of money,” Karl said.

Tonight’s telethon brought in $4,143.

Karl gave away $500 for Westlund’s Apple Market, eight $25 gift cards to Soldan’s Pet Supplies and ten gift certificates for free laundry at All Washed Up laundry mat.

“People are struggling and any little bit that you do, you’re helping the small business, but you’re also helping our community, so I think that’s a huge thing that we can put out for our community, and that if you want to help, that’s a great way to do it,” Karl said.

Karl added that there is one special person is trying to help through this pandemic. There is a man who is mentally ill and isolated. Karl says he wanted to help him in some way.

“This is his dream, he’s always wanted a switch… a Nintendo Switch, the gaming system, I think it would be amazing for his mental stability and keeping him sane,” Karl said.

He is staying in public housing and Karl thinks it could really help him get through these times.

“If I can keep this mentally ill person alive by giving him an opportunity and a purpose by playing video games? Absolutely, I’m going to do it” Karl said, “I’m going to find it, and I’m going to make it happen, I’m going to find it this week for him.”

From all three telethons, Karl says they’re raised $18,606.34.