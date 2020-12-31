Facebook scam targets local business vendors

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS)– Kimberly Ball is the owner of Country Creek Reception Hall in Dimondale and says someone has been posting fake events planned to happen at her business.

Ball says she recently had two vendors message her about events at her reception hall that had posted on Facebook. “One was at the end of November about an event, vendor, trade show, craft show event, that was suppose to be held at this address,” Ball said.

“I had somebody else message us and wanting to know if there was an event here December 30th and 31st,” she added.

Ball wasn’t aware of any events and her business is shut down for indoor gatherings until January 15th due to a state executive order.

The vendors who messaged her had already paid someone for their spot though. “She had sent somebody 50 bucks through PayPal to have a vendor table here,” Ball added.

Someone was posting fake events on private Facebook groups. They would even make up fake flyers, fake emails and fake Facebook accounts. The vendors even filled out applications.

“Date, time, the type of event and then they just put the address, the 5859 N. Michigan in Dimondale address, they don’t name my business, they don’t put my phone number down,” said Ball.

6 News tried to contact the email posted on the fake flyer, and we received an automated message that the email address doesn’t exist.

The vendors didn’t want to speak with 6 News, but Ball says they are local businesses. “I’m shut down right now so I’m struggling as a business and it’s almost like my address is being taken advantage of to take advantage of people in the community,” said Ball.

Ball added that her message to other vendors is to be aware of who you’re sending money to and that she will not be having any events until she’s allowed to open again.