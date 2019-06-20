Families celebrate Michigan Reunification Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today is Reunification Day in Michigan: a time to celebrate families who are now back together after going through the foster care system.

“I never in a million years thought my life would come this far,” said Jodie Haas.

Right now, Haas is both happy and sober, but her life wasn’t always like this.

“I was addicted to methamphetamine and alcohol really bad,” said Haas.

That addiction hurt relationships.

“It took a lot to get my son’s trust back,” said Haas.

But after some hard work and support along the way, Haas is now on the road to recovery.

“I’m very proud of myself,” said Haas.

Haas isn’t the only one with a story like this.

Dozens of people came together in Lansing today for Reunification Day, celebrating families who have gone through situations like hers that are now back together.

Michelle Rick is a circuit court judge serving Clinton and Gratiot counties. She wants people to know that the courts are there to help.

“Our court is restorative and healing, and we are delighted to be able to showcase several of our participants who have been successful,” said Rick.

For Haas’ family, they’re just glad the tough times are now behind them.

“It’s great to see my mom not back to what she’s doing, but I don’t blame her for none of what she did because I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” said Haas’ son Gregory Sanchez.

“She’s been there for me, I’ve been there for her, and we both know that this is a road to recovery that will never end, but we have a great, great relationship and I can’t thank God enough for giving her to me,” said Haas’ friend Kim Berghuis.

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, we have resources for you under Seen on 6.