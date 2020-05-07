Families still waiting for unemployment relief

With the surge of people who’ve lost their jobs here in Michigan, the phone and online system to apply for unemployment benefits has been overwhelmed.



Jessica Metzger is a mom and was a showroom sales person at builders plumbing supply.



“The 26th of March was my last day of work and on March 28th I applied for unemployment. I didn’t expect the process to be really hard.”



Jessica, says she has continued to reach out between 50 and 250 times a week.



“It reminds me of when I was younger and the radio shows would do that caller number 10. You would just keep calling on repeat to be caller number 10 to win the concert tickets, except its rigged and you actually cant win the concert tickets.”



When she did finally get a hold of someone, she says they told her, her case was closed.



“I cant believe I wouldn’t get any message or notification saying my case has been closed. On my screen everything looked the same as an open non-monetary issue.”

Jessica, still hasn’t seen any benefits from unemployment.



She says she should have been paid $4,500 by now.



“The kids don’t understand why they cant do their normal things. Having to tell them that we cant do some of the things we would like to be doing to make sure we have our savings put aside for groceries.”



Jessica says she is lucky, because her boyfriend is still getting some money from his private business.

She says if she doesn’t get her benefits anytime soon.



“I would say 2-4 weeks before it gets to a point where were in a really bad situation.”