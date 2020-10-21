Ford Motor Company donates 50,000 masks to Michigan State University

East Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – A new donation from the Ford Motor Company’s, involving more than 50,000 disposable masks are on there way to Michigan State University.

According to information from the university, the mask are being made available in university departments that are student-facing or related to MSU health and safety.

Mike Schmidt, the Director of Education at the Ford Motor company said in a press release “Students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe”.

Since March, the university says it has distributed more than 97,000 masks to the MSU and East Lansing Community.