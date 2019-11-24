FOX Sports Detroit Football Week in Michigan bus makes a stop in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The FOX Sports Detroit Football Week in Michigan bus tour made a stop in Lansing and East Lansing Saturday to sign autographs, take pictures and help families in need for the holidays.

The FOX Sports crew has made 14 stops in Michigan, just this past week alone. The bus has gone to Kroger grocery stores, supporting Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative, to food pantries and even non-profits.

Saturday’s first stop was at Kroger in Lansing, then they headed to Haven House in East Lansing.

Former Detroit Lions Running Back Joique Bell and former University of Michigan Quarterback Devin Gardner, along with the Detroit Lions mascot Roary the Lion, made a guest appearance along with the rest of the FOX Sports crew.

Families got to come and take pictures with Roary, along with the former players.

“Pictures and autographs and it really takes nothing for us to do that, and it makes such a big impact on everybody,” said Gardner.

Devin Gardner and Joique Bell posing like ‘lions’ in picture

It wasn’t just memories and pictures families left with though, the FOX Sports crew brought 30 baskets for 30 families. They were filled with non-perishable food items, blankets and other gifts to help families get through the holiday season.

“It gets families on the right track coming into the holidays and this gives them something to look back on from the year,” said volunteer and special projects coordinator for Haven House, Chequoya Spearman.

For Gardner, he says with football, the families and helping the community this is ‘right up his alley.’

Devin Gardner posing with young boy for a picture

“For the longest time I’ve always just wanted to help people and as you get older and get more responsibilities, you got to monetize it and things like that but you still want to kind of do things just out of the kindness of your heart,” said Gardner.

FOX Sports Detroit Football Week in Michigan also donated $1,000 to Haven House to top off their visit.