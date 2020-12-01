Free COVID-19 testing as case numbers rise

Michigan (WLNS)- Today the Mid-Michigan Health Department will host a free COVID-19 testing drive-thru in Dewitt. The department says no one will be denied a test and encourages everyone to go.

“It’s actually the perfect test day for those who may have gathered on the holiday last week. We’re coming right up to that 5 to 7-day mark,” said Hailey Brewer, MMDHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

Health officials across the state say the number of positive cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. And are expected to rise even more in the coming weeks as those who gathered for the holiday may begin to experience symptoms and test positive.

The testing site DeWitt will be from noon to 5 p.m. at the Dewitt Sports Park. This free drive-thru event is available for anyone who wants a covid test, even if you have no symptoms or insurance.

All you need is a form of ID. All registration will be done online, and it allows you to preregister before and results will be returned in a few days. This comes