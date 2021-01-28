General Motors plans to be emission-free by 2040

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– One of the biggest auto makers in the world announced on Thursday that they plan to be emission-free by 2040. That might seem like a long time…. but it’s only 19 years from now.

“The science behind climate change is real and we want to do our part,” said Geraldine Barnuevo, the senior manager of environmental strategies and sustainability for General Motors.

Barnuevo says the company also has a goal to reach in the next couple of years.

“Our goal is to have 30 products in our portfolio that are completely electrical by 2025,” said Barnuevo.

GM isn’t just getting rid of emissions in their cars, but also in it’s facilities.

“We are working actively with utility companies to buy energy that only comes from wind, solar or similar sources of energy,” said Barnuevo.

The goal is for operations to be emission-free by in the United States by 2030 and globally by 2035.

In Lansing, plans are already underway to get both the Delta Township and Grand River plants running on solar power.

Barnuevo says she hopes other companies will follow GM when it comes to moving to electric cars.

“There is no one company or government that will be able to move the needle in a significant way or a lot, we need groups of people, groups of industries and we are very committed to bringing others with us,” said Barnuevo.

