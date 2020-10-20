Get ready for even more political ads to hit the air in Michigan

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS)– Michigan is on a shortlist of battleground states ahead of the November election about to see a surge in political ads paid for by the Trump campaign and RNC.

It’s all part of a $55 million advertising blitz announced today. The RNC says it will spend $25 million on TV ads in five states in the final two weeks of the Election.

The ads will launch in the battleground states of Michigan, Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Roughly $14 million will be used in targeted ads to seniors with a focus on how President Trump and his Administration have protected Medicare, while claiming Joe Biden’s health care plan would raise taxes, jeopardize access to quality care, and lead to more government control.

The ads started airing today and will continue through election day.