Governor Whitmer talks about reopening Michigan economy and plateau of cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave an update this afternoon about coronavirus cases and deaths here in Michigan.

Her main topic of discussion was about how she’s planning to reopen Michigan’s economy, but when that will happen isn’t clear.

The governor says she is working with the ‘Bipartisan Midwest Governors Coalition’ to figure out how to get people back to work.

Governor Whitmer says what businesses/industries that will be allowed to open back up, will be decided on factors such as if people work in close proximity to each other, if they share tools/equipment, if social distancing is possible among other factors.

The governor says she will talk more about the plan to reopen the state’s economy, next week.

Governor Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun with the Michigan Department of Health and Human services also talked about how they’re confident that the governor’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order and social distancing is paying off.

The governor showed a graph during her press conference, comparing the number of cases were at now, verse the projected number of cases if no actions were taken. The estimated number of cases was 40,000 compared to the 30,000 cases the state is at currently.

The governor also talked about new mental health resources that Michigan residents can use during this pandemic.