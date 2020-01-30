Governor’s State of the State, what do your local lawmakers think?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address tonight at the capitol.

The governor touched on many topics such as education, jobs, health care and of course the lingering question of how to fix the roads.

The governor says it’s time to fix the roads and move some dirt, even if the legislature doesn’t get any shovels.

“For those of you who want to keep playing games, I’m going to press on without you, I’m going to use the power of my office to do what I said what I going to do,” said Governor Whitmer.

The governor is going to ask the State Transportation Commission to issue bonds. Overall, the governor is looking to borrow $3.5 billion to fix the roads.

“This is not a long term solution for our roads simply taking out a loan and passing it on to our children, I just can’t take that seriously as a long term proposal,” said Republican House Speaker, Lee Chatfield.

Other Republicans say they need more details of the governor’s plan.

“If it just pushes us into a debt position that we don’t have to pay down until her term in office concluded than that’s a disservice to all the future generations and future lawmakers and governors behind her,” said Republican State Senator, Tom Barrett.

On the Democratic side of the aisle, Governor Whitmer is getting support.

“I think it makes sense, you look at the roads every single year they get more expensive to fix, and the actual damage gets worse, what we keep doing is patching up the same road over and over again,” said Democratic State Senator, Curtis Hertel.

Governor Whitmer calls this “Plan B,” referring to her 45-cent gas increase as “Plan A.” Some Democrats say they wish there wasn’t even a need for a backup plan in the first place.

“It’s not my first choice, raising revenue that we need to fix the crumbling infrastructure here in the state would be my first choice but we had the choice last year and the Republican chose not to act.” said Democratic State Representative, Julie Brixie.

Even with the governor looking to take matter into her own hands, Chatfield says there’s no bad blood.

“I enjoy working with the governor and we get along fine at the personal level, we disagree on policy, she wants to tax every driver 45 cents, I disagree, she wants to take out another loan with out putting all tax dollars in front towards roads, I disagree but we’re going to keep working with each other and I’m not going to let one issue stop us from working together on another issue,” said Chatfield.

If you would like to watch the entire State of the State you can watch it here.